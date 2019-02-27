SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] V & Park Seo Jun's Dogs Are Also Close Friends?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] V & Park Seo Jun's Dogs Are Also Close Friends?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 14:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] V & Park Seo Juns Dogs Are Also Close Friends?
If you are a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, you would already know that V is a close friend of actor Park Seo Jun.

On February 27, V shared a photo on BTS' official social media account.
Park Seo Jun, VAlong with the photo of his pet dog 'Yeontan' and another dog, V simply wrote, "Simba x Yeontan, kind dummies."

Shortly after the post was uploaded, fans discovered that the other dog named 'Simba' is Park Seo Jun's pet dog.
Park Seo Jun, VPark Seo Jun, VAs V and Park Seo Jun manage to find some time to hang out despite their busy schedule, it seems like their adorable dogs also became close friends of each other.
Park Seo Jun, VFans commented, "This is so cute.", "Yeontan's best friend! Awww!", "Friendship goals.", "I just adore this duo!", and many more.
Park Seo Jun, VMeanwhile, V and Park Seo Jun co-starred in 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' and maintained their close friendship since then.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호