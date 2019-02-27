[SBS Star] V & Park Seo Jun's Dogs Are Also Close Friends?

If you are a fan of K-pop boy group BTS, you would already know that V is a close friend of actor Park Seo Jun.On February 27, V shared a photo on BTS' official social media account.Along with the photo of his pet dog 'Yeontan' and another dog, V simply wrote, "Simba x Yeontan, kind dummies."Shortly after the post was uploaded, fans discovered that the other dog named 'Simba' is Park Seo Jun's pet dog.As V and Park Seo Jun manage to find some time to hang out despite their busy schedule, it seems like their adorable dogs also became close friends of each other.Fans commented, "This is so cute.", "Yeontan's best friend! Awww!", "Friendship goals.", "I just adore this duo!", and many more.Meanwhile, V and Park Seo Jun co-starred in 2016 drama 'Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth' and maintained their close friendship since then.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)