Park Bom of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 has revealed her long-awaited comeback date.According to Park Bom's management agency D Nation on February 27, Park Bom will return to the industry on March 13.The agency stated, "Park Bom is confirmed to make her comeback with a new album on March 13 at 6PM KST."This is the first time for Park Bom to release a solo track in eight years after the release of her 2011 digital single 'DON'T CRY' during her 2NE1 days.As previously announced, Park Bom worked with hit music producer Brave Brothers and her fellow 2NE1 member DARA as a featuring artist.(Credit= D Nation, 'newharoobompark' Instagram)(SBS Star)