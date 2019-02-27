[SBS Star] DARA Writes a Heart-warming Message to CL on Her Birthday Cake

DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 prepared a very special birthday cake for CL, her fellow 2NE1 member.On February 26, DARA shared some photos on her social media account with the caption, "Happy birthday, Chae-rin! (CL's real name) HBD, CL!"The photos were of DARA holding a birthday cake and beautiful flower bouquet that are for the birthday girl CL, who turned 28 on the day.The large flower bouquet and DARA's cuteness obviously caught the attention of many, but the writing on the custom cake caught the most attention.On this cute cake that had a lottery-ticket-like look, DARA had written, "You are my winning lottery ticket, Chae-rin!"DARA's sweet message to CL and her great love for CL melted the hearts of many fans around the globe.DARA, CL, Minzy, and Park Bom debuted as 2NE1 in 2009, and soon became one of the most popular K-pop girl groups in history.The four members parted ways in 2016, but they are seen meeting up with each other time to time.Currently, DARA hosts MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', and CL is taking some time off from work.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)