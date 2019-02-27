SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 9MUSES Hye Mi Expresses Her Gratitude to Gyeong Ree at the Last Fan Meeting
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: 9MUSES Hye Mi Expresses Her Gratitude to Gyeong Ree at the Last Fan Meeting

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 15:45 수정 2019.02.27 15:51 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: 9MUSES Hye Mi Expresses Her Gratitude to Gyeong Ree at the Last Fan Meeting
K-pop girl group 9MUSES' member Hye Mi thanked her fellow members and fans during the group's last fan meeting.

On February 24, 9MUSES held its last fan meeting 'Remember' at Hansung University, Seoul to wrap up their nine years of promotional activities.
9MUSESOn this day, the members of 9MUSES had a time to look back on the time they have spent with their fans starting from the moment of debut to their disbandment.
9MUSESAs this was the last time for the members to meet their fans and the public as 9MUSES, the members tried to share many things as possible and make the most of their time together.
9MUSESBut what truly moved the fans that night was the heartfelt words of Hye Mi expressing her sincere gratitude to her fellow members one by one.
9MUSESHye Mi said, "First of all, Gyeong Ree. To you, I just want to say thank you. I want to express my gratitude to other members too, but I just want to say that you did a good job."
9MUSESShe continued, "You've done a lot of individual activities, and we all know how hard it is. Making appearance at variety shows, trying other stuff, and doing things on your own? It's really hard."

Hye Mi added, "But you never let it show and you always said, 'Hello, I'm Gyeong Ree from 9MUSES.' every time you introduced yourself. You always mentioned our group's name."
9MUSESThen Hye Mi immediately lightened up the mood by saying, "I also want to root for her individual activities because she has few more years left on her contract."
 

After that, Hye Mi kept expressing her gratitude to all her members and wrapped up the fan meeting on a good note.

Meanwhile, the members of 9MUSES will focus on their individual activities.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BLUE' YouTube, Star Empire)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호