[SBS Star] VIDEO: 9MUSES Hye Mi Expresses Her Gratitude to Gyeong Ree at the Last Fan Meeting

K-pop girl group 9MUSES' member Hye Mi thanked her fellow members and fans during the group's last fan meeting.On February 24, 9MUSES held its last fan meeting 'Remember' at Hansung University, Seoul to wrap up their nine years of promotional activities.On this day, the members of 9MUSES had a time to look back on the time they have spent with their fans starting from the moment of debut to their disbandment.As this was the last time for the members to meet their fans and the public as 9MUSES, the members tried to share many things as possible and make the most of their time together.But what truly moved the fans that night was the heartfelt words of Hye Mi expressing her sincere gratitude to her fellow members one by one.Hye Mi said, "First of all, Gyeong Ree. To you, I just want to say thank you. I want to express my gratitude to other members too, but I just want to say that you did a good job."She continued, "You've done a lot of individual activities, and we all know how hard it is. Making appearance at variety shows, trying other stuff, and doing things on your own? It's really hard."Hye Mi added, "But you never let it show and you always said, 'Hello, I'm Gyeong Ree from 9MUSES.' every time you introduced yourself. You always mentioned our group's name."Then Hye Mi immediately lightened up the mood by saying, "I also want to root for her individual activities because she has few more years left on her contract."After that, Hye Mi kept expressing her gratitude to all her members and wrapped up the fan meeting on a good note.Meanwhile, the members of 9MUSES will focus on their individual activities.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BLUE' YouTube, Star Empire)(SBS Star)