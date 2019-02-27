SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Are They Siblings?" ITZY YEJI & JBJ95 Kim Sanggyun
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] "Are They Siblings?" ITZY YEJI & JBJ95 Kim Sanggyun

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 11:20 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "Are They Siblings?" ITZY YEJI & JBJ95 Kim Sanggyun
K-pop fans have discovered a shocking resemblance between two K-pop idol stars―YEJI of ITZY and Kim Sanggyun of JBJ95.

Recently, a post titled, 'YEJI and Kim Sanggyun can easily pass as siblings' went viral online.
YEJI, Kim SanggyunThe post was filled with the photos of YEJI and Kim Sanggyun, who both have charming, charismatic monolid eyes.

When they put a smile on their faces, both of them suddenly become a little kitten with cute eye smiles.
YEJI, Kim SanggyunYEJI, Kim SanggyunFans commented, "I can't wait to see them bumping into each other at a music show LOL.", "Two of my favorites.", "They really do look alike!", and many more.
YEJI, Kim SanggyunMeanwhile, YEJI is currently busy promoting her group ITZY's debut title track 'DALLA DALLA', while Kim Sanggyun's group JBJ95 is taking a break.

(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment, Hunus Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호