[SBS Star] "Are They Siblings?" ITZY YEJI & JBJ95 Kim Sanggyun

K-pop fans have discovered a shocking resemblance between two K-pop idol stars―YEJI of ITZY and Kim Sanggyun of JBJ95.Recently, a post titled, 'YEJI and Kim Sanggyun can easily pass as siblings' went viral online.The post was filled with the photos of YEJI and Kim Sanggyun, who both have charming, charismatic monolid eyes.When they put a smile on their faces, both of them suddenly become a little kitten with cute eye smiles.Fans commented, "I can't wait to see them bumping into each other at a music show LOL.", "Two of my favorites.", "They really do look alike!", and many more.Meanwhile, YEJI is currently busy promoting her group ITZY's debut title track 'DALLA DALLA', while Kim Sanggyun's group JBJ95 is taking a break.(Credit= Online Community, JYP Entertainment, Hunus Entertainment)(SBS Star)