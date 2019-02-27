SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Wanna One Graduate' Bae Jin Young to Debut as a New Boy Group
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Wanna One Graduate' Bae Jin Young to Debut as a New Boy Group

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 11:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Graduate Bae Jin Young to Debut as a New Boy Group
Bae Jin Young of disbanded project group Wanna One is confirmed to make his second debut as a member of new boy group.

On February 27 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment launched various social media channels and the official website for 'C9BOYZ'.
Bae Jin YoungAfter launching the platforms, the agency shared a new profile photo of Bae Jin Young and introduced him as the first member of 'C9BOYZ'.
Bae Jin YoungNo other information has yet been released for 'C9BOYZ', but fans have been speculating that the agency's male trainees to make debut as a new boy group soon.

Previously in 2017, C9 Entertainment unveiled 10 female trainees referred to as 'C9 Girls' and the trainees later debuted as GOOD DAY.
Bae Jin YoungBae Jin Yong made his debut as a member of Wanna One in 2017, and wrapped up the group's official activities in January 2019.

(Credit= C9 Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호