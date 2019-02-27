[SBS Star] 'Wanna One Graduate' Bae Jin Young to Debut as a New Boy Group

Bae Jin Young of disbanded project group Wanna One is confirmed to make his second debut as a member of new boy group.On February 27 at midnight KST, C9 Entertainment launched various social media channels and the official website for 'C9BOYZ'.After launching the platforms, the agency shared a new profile photo of Bae Jin Young and introduced him as the first member of 'C9BOYZ'.No other information has yet been released for 'C9BOYZ', but fans have been speculating that the agency's male trainees to make debut as a new boy group soon.Previously in 2017, C9 Entertainment unveiled 10 female trainees referred to as 'C9 Girls' and the trainees later debuted as GOOD DAY.Bae Jin Yong made his debut as a member of Wanna One in 2017, and wrapped up the group's official activities in January 2019.(Credit= C9 Entertainment)(SBS Star)