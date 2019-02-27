SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Greets Thai Fans for the First Time in 3 Years
[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Greets Thai Fans for the First Time in 3 Years

작성 2019.02.27 10:57
Korean actor Seo Kang-jun successfully held his fan meeting in Thailand after three years.

On February 24, Seo Kang-jun's fan meeting '2019 To ME, To You with YOU' took place at Chaengwattana Hall, Bangkok.

All fan meetings are precious and special, but this fan meeting in Bangkok was especially a special one for Seo Kang-jun's Thai fans, as it was the first one that was held since 2016.

Consequently, a huge number of fans filled the venue to see the actor, and they were more excited than ever.
Seo Kang-junDuring the opening, Seo Kang-jun commented with a smile, "I'm so happy to be back in Thailand after three years. It's good to see your faces again. Let's have a good time together!"

At the fan meeting, Seo Kang-jun romantically sang songs, including 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran, 'Falling Slowly' by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and more.Seo Kang-junNot only that, but he made fans scream by saying, "It's a rule to hug you when you cry." in Thai with a spot-on pronunciation.

"It's a rule to hug you when you cry." is a famous line from his recently-ended drama 'Are You Human Too?'.

Some lucky fans got to receive a sandwich that he made himself, autographed album, and some of his personal items as well.Seo Kang-junTowards the end of the event, Seo Kang-jun watched a video that was prepared by his fans, which included a message that said, "We have never forgotten you even though we were not able to see you often and were far from each other."

After watching this video, Seo Kang-jun said, "That was very touching. It really got me thinking. Thank you for your love and support. I hope to see you more often. I'll be back soon. Thank you very much."
Seo Kang-junMeanwhile, Seo Kang-jun is in the process of reviewing his next project.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Fantagio)

(SBS Star) 
