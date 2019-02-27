[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun Greets Thai Fans for the First Time in 3 Years

Korean actor Seo Kang-jun successfully held his fan meeting in Thailand after three years.On February 24, Seo Kang-jun's fan meeting '2019 To ME, To You with YOU' took place at Chaengwattana Hall, Bangkok.All fan meetings are precious and special, but this fan meeting in Bangkok was especially a special one for Seo Kang-jun's Thai fans, as it was the first one that was held since 2016.Consequently, a huge number of fans filled the venue to see the actor, and they were more excited than ever.During the opening, Seo Kang-jun commented with a smile, "I'm so happy to be back in Thailand after three years. It's good to see your faces again. Let's have a good time together!"At the fan meeting, Seo Kang-jun romantically sang songs, including 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran, 'Falling Slowly' by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and more.Not only that, but he made fans scream by saying, "It's a rule to hug you when you cry." in Thai with a spot-on pronunciation."It's a rule to hug you when you cry." is a famous line from his recently-ended drama 'Are You Human Too?'.Some lucky fans got to receive a sandwich that he made himself, autographed album, and some of his personal items as well.Towards the end of the event, Seo Kang-jun watched a video that was prepared by his fans, which included a message that said, "We have never forgotten you even though we were not able to see you often and were far from each other."After watching this video, Seo Kang-jun said, "That was very touching. It really got me thinking. Thank you for your love and support. I hope to see you more often. I'll be back soon. Thank you very much."Meanwhile, Seo Kang-jun is in the process of reviewing his next project.(Lee Narin, Credit= Fantagio)(SBS Star)