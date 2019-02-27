SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Somi Amazes Her Fans with a Perfect ID Photo!
[SBS Star] Somi Amazes Her Fans with a Perfect ID Photo!

Somi from disbanded project girl group I.O.I caught the eyes of many with her ID photo.

On February 26, Somi posted a picture of herself on her social media account.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Along with the picture, she wrote, "ID CARD HERE I COME."

In the picture, Somi was directly staring at the camera in her green sweater.
SomiAlthough not many people look good in their ID photo, Somi looked absolutely stunning in hers.

Her red lips and green sweater not only brought out the best features in her face, but also made her appear even sweeter and more beautiful.
SomiAlso, her brown hair matched the color of her lips and her clothes so impeccably that her fans simply could not take their eyes off of her picture for a while.
SomiSomi was born in 2001 and will be turning 18 this March.

After seeing her ID photo, her fans commented, "Perfect, only that word crossed my mind when I saw your photo", "Can I have your ID photo? Please... I need to have this", "You are too pretty. It actually hurts.", and many more.
SomiMeanwhile, Somi reportedly finished the recording of her debut album and is planning on making her debut on May 1.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
