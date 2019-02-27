[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Wins Its Third Trophy in Just 12 Days After Debut!

K-pop girl group ITZY set another record by ranking #1 on a music show for the third time in the shortest amount of period.On February 24, ITZY cast a spell on the entire audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with its unique allure and jaw-dropping performance.ITZY's title track 'DALLA DALLA' of its debut album 'IT'z Different' is a fusion groove track which was designed to break the stereotypes and the limits of K-pop.Starting from EDM to house and hip-hop, 'DALLA DALLA' is packed with different sounds and intriguing factors that brings out the inner dancer in everyone.The majority of the listeners will probably find the lyrics of 'DALLA DALLA' quite refreshing since the track not only provides a good food for thought, but also suggests a new perspective that could help them to appreciate their little quirks just the way they are in this incredibly standardized society.Also, their performance will most certainly make the viewers want to watch this video over and over again until they memorize all the lyrics to their song since the members' energy and attitude on stage are truly something else.Check out ITZY's amazing stage right now, and observe the birth of the next K-pop icon!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)