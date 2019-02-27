SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Wins Its Third Trophy in Just 12 Days After Debut!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Wins Its Third Trophy in Just 12 Days After Debut!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.27 09:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY Wins Its Third Trophy in Just 12 Days After Debut!
K-pop girl group ITZY set another record by ranking #1 on a music show for the third time in the shortest amount of period.

On February 24, ITZY cast a spell on the entire audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with its unique allure and jaw-dropping performance.
관련 사진ITZY's title track 'DALLA DALLA' of its debut album 'IT'z Different' is a fusion groove track which was designed to break the stereotypes and the limits of K-pop.
관련 사진Starting from EDM to house and hip-hop, 'DALLA DALLA' is packed with different sounds and intriguing factors that brings out the inner dancer in everyone.
관련 사진The majority of the listeners will probably find the lyrics of 'DALLA DALLA' quite refreshing since the track not only provides a good food for thought, but also suggests a new perspective that could help them to appreciate their little quirks just the way they are in this incredibly standardized society.
관련 사진Also, their performance will most certainly make the viewers want to watch this video over and over again until they memorize all the lyrics to their song since the members' energy and attitude on stage are truly something else.

Check out ITZY's amazing stage right now, and observe the birth of the next K-pop icon!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호