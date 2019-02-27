SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 15 Hilarious Images of Male K-pop Stars that You Probably Have Not Seen Before
In the course of their career, K-pop stars sometimes unintentionally end up creating funny scenes.  

Some of these funny scenes go viral online right away while others stay less-known.

Here are some hilarious images of male K-pop stars that you may have not known that they even existed until now.

1. SEUNGKWAN of SEVENTEEN
K-pop stars' funny scenes2. SUGA of BTS
K-pop stars' funny scenes3. DAESUNG of BIGBANG
K-pop stars' funny scenes4. HOONY of WINNERK-pop stars' funny scene5. Park Woo Jin
K-pop stars' funny scenes6. DongHae of Super Junior
K-pop stars' funny scenes7. SANDEUL of B1A4K-pop stars' funny scene8. IN SEONG of SF9
K-pop stars' funny scenes9. Yook Sungjae and Lee Changsub of BTOB
K-pop stars' funny scenes10. CHANYEOL, KAI, and SUHO of EXO
K-pop stars' funny scenes11. Ong Seong Wu
K-pop stars' funny scenes12. YeSung of Super Junior
K-pop stars' funny scene13. JIN of BTS
K-pop stars' funny scene14. Hwang Kwang Hee and Yim Siwan
K-pop stars' funny scenes15. Hwang Min Hyun of NU'EST & BTOBK-pop stars' funny scenes(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Mnet, JTBC, MBC)

(SBS Star)            
