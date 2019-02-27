[SBS Star] One MONSTA X Fan Discovers the Secret Behind SHOWNU's Calm Personality

The fans of K-pop boy group MONSTA X finally found out how the group's leader SHOWNU always remains calm and cool.Recently, a thread titled, 'SHOWNU who went to a Buddhist kindergarten and sang Prajnaparamita at the talent show' drew attention online.In the post, there were various pictures of SHOWNU and the answers he gave to his fans at fan signing events which well-demonstrates his calm mindset and perspective on life.When one fan asked, "What did you prepared for your talent show? (I was just wondering if you went to a Buddhist kindergarten)", SHOWNU answered, "I memorized the lyrics of Prajnaparamita (Buddhist scriptures)."SHOWNU did not get greedy even when digging up potatoes with his friends from kindergarten since he only grabbed two potatoes per hand when others tried to hold as many as they can.To a question, "Is there any advice you could give to me as the oldest of the group?", SHOWNU replied, "If it's not the worst, I'm grateful."When asked about ways to love someone they hate, SHOWNU said, "I think that person would probably feel the same way. Try to have some respect for other people."SHOWNU always feels thankful that he could eat and thinks that there is a no bad person.Also, he never blames others even for a joke.After seeing these pictures of SHOWNU, his fans commented, "If it's not the worst, I'm grateful. Now, that's a word to live by.", "He's way maturer than I thought.", "I want to be more like him. He's so calm and gentle.", and many more.Meanwhile, MONSTA X is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its second full album 'WE ARE HERE' which was released on February 18.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialMonstaX' Facebook)(SBS Star)