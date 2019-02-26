SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk's Agency to Take Legal Action Against Haters Leaving Malicious Comments
Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk's management agency announced that they will be taking legal action against haters who are leaving malicious comments about the actor online.

On February 24, Choi Jin Hyuk's management agency G-TREE CREATIVE released an official statement regarding the rise of malicious comments about the actor on online communities.Choi Jin HyukThe agency started off by saying, "Some hate comments and false information are currently being posted online. We have decided to take legal action against people doing such things."

They also asked fans to send them any information that could be useful.

Then, they firmly stated, "We will not stop collecting information from now on. We always do our best to protect our actor's rights." Choi Jin HyukUntil the middle of this month, Choi Jin Hyuk appeared in SBS' recently-ended drama 'The Last Empress', where he played a role of the bodyguard of the royal family 'Chun Woo-bin/Na Wang-sik'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS The Last Empress, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
