[SBS Star] VIDEO: 12 Year-Old Girl Writes an Essay to Go to BTS' Concert
[SBS Star] VIDEO: 12 Year-Old Girl Writes an Essay to Go to BTS' Concert

작성 2019.02.26 17:56 수정 2019.02.26 18:01 조회수
One fan of K-pop boy group BTS finally got a yes from her parents after submitting a heartfelt essay explaining all the reasons why she must go to the group's concert.

On February 20, a girl named Faye posted a video of her little sister on her social media account.
 
Along with the video, she wrote, "My little sister wants to go to the BTS 'SPEAK YOURSELF' tour so bad that she stayed up and made a 1,300 word essay, 3-minute presentation, and a contract to convince my dad to let her fly to LA to see them."
BTS' fanBTS' fanIn the video, Zylina, a 12-year-old BTS' fan was laying out all the reasons why she should go to BTS' concert and showing her father a contract she prepared beforehand to prove how serious she is.
BTS' fanThroughout her essay, Zylina brought up various topics starting from South Korean Military Service Law to the BTS' influence on its fans and her grades which have been drastically improved thanks to the group to convince her parents.

But what she did not realize was that her father already bought a ticket to Los Angeles so everyone in their family including her sister and parents could go to BTS' concert with her.
BTS' fanZylina started sobbing right after she found out about her father's surprise gift and kept screaming out of excitement.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS will hold a concert in eight cities in total including Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, São Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, and Shizuoka as part of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'fayethecoffeebe' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
