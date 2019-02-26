[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Talks About the Secret Behind Success at His Alma Mater

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO/head producer of K-pop boy group BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment, delivered a congratulatory speech at his alma mater.On February 26, Bang Si-hyuk attended the Seoul National University graduation ceremony to congratulate the students and to reveal the story behind his success.Bang Si-hyuk, who graduated from the college with a major in Aesthetics, shared that the source of his energy lied in his "discontent" towards the mediocre status quo.He said, "While pondering about what I should say during today's congratulatory speech, I thought about the source of the energy that has brought me here. That was no other than discontent. I was angry about the complacency, and I lived each day without a single compromise to create the best."Then Bang Si-hyuk explained that complacency was not the only thing that sparked his anger; the entire music industry had many things to be changed as well.He continued, "The situation of the industry was irrational, and I was unhappy about this. Even during my 21-year journey of creating music, the industry in general was so underrated and devaluated."Bang Si-hyuk then encouraged the students to fight against the status quo in order to build a better society.He added, "I hope you remember that everything lies in your hands. Pursuing happiness in your daily lives by fighting against the problems will bring us to a better society."He concluded his speech by saying, "Until the day when common sense is accepted and music contents and the customers are rightfully evaluated, I will strive to live fiercely every day. I will live with passionate anger and simple happiness. I urge you all to define and find your happiness and live a beautiful life. Congratulations on your graduation once again. Thank you."(Credit= Seoul National University, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)