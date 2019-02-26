SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU·MOMO·NAYEON Enjoy Their Time in Thailand!
[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU·MOMO·NAYEON Enjoy Their Time in Thailand!

TZUYU, MOMO, and NAYEON of K-pop girl group TWICE enjoyed their time wandering around at a night market in Thailand.

On February 24, TZUYU, MOMO, and NAYEON used their group's social media account to give fans an update on their life.

They uploaded a number of photos of themselves hanging out at a night market in Thailand.TZUYU, MOMO, NAYEONThe photos showed TZUYU, MOMO, and NAYEON dressed comfortably and eating some street food at the night market.

Each of their facial expression show how happy and excited they were at that time.
TZUYU, MOMO, NAYEONTZUYU, MOMO, NAYEONAlong with the photos, they wrote, "In Thailand! We had a blast at the night market! We'll upload a video later!"

TWICE was recently in Thailand to shoot a commercial, and it is assumed the three members decided to visit the night market before they left the country.TZUYU, MOMO, NAYEONMeanwhile, TWICE is reportedly making a comeback with a new album in April.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'twicegram' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
