[SBS Star] Fans Laugh After Discovering JINU Had Sent Yang Hyun Suk a BTS Emoji
작성 2019.02.26 15:49
Fans are laughing after discovering JINU of K-pop boy group WINNER made a hilarious mistake while chatting online with Yang Hyun Suk, the head of his management agency YG Entertainment.

On February 25, Yang Hyun Suk uploaded screenshots of his recent online conversation with the four members of WINNER―JINU, YOON, MINO, and HOONY.

In the caption, Yang Hyun Suk wrote, "WINNER has finished recording its new album!", giving some explanation to what was going on in the conversation.

The first screenshot showed the name of the chat room 'The Members of WINNER' with a picture of WINNER and Yang Hyun Suk on top.JINU, Yang Hyun SukThe second screenshot was the conversation where it showed JINU, YOON, MINO, and HOONY's response to Yang Hyun Suk's message, "I'm going to have to stop making you guys laugh for today. Good luck with the recording, guys."

All four of them replied to Yang Hyun Suk by either sending an emoji or saying thank you.

However, the emoji that JINU had sent to Yang Hyun Suk happened to be a characterized emoji of another boy group BTS' member SUGA.

It was a BT21 character named 'SHOOKY', which was created by SUGA to represent himself.JINU, Yang Hyun SukJudging by this conversation though, it seems that JINU nor Yang Hyun Suk knew about this.

Many people left a comment under this post saying, "It's so funny that SHOOKY just appeared right in the middle of the conversation between the members of YG family!", "Whether JINU knew about it or not, this is just way too cute and hilarious.", "If JINU sent that on purpose, then he is a true savage!", and so on.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
