[SBS Star] '#GG4EVA' Sunny & Tiffany Share Their Recent Reunion

Sunny and Tiffany of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation proved their strong "SNSD bond" with their sweet reunion.
Recently, Sunny shared a photo of her with Tiffany on her social media account.
In the photo, the two Girls' Generation members helped themselves to some food and drinks at a restaurant.
Along with the photo, Sunny wrote, "My friend who is like a time machine. I feel like I'm 19 again whenever I'm with you. Oh, by the way, we're holding drinks. That's cool. I'm glad we're growing older together." with a hashtag '#GG4EVA (Girls' Generation forever)'.
Meanwhile, Tiffany recently dropped her first solo album (EP) 'Lips On Lips' under her new stage name Tiffany Young.
You can watch 'Lips On Lips' music video below.
(Credit= '515sunnyday' Instagram, 'Tiffany Young' YouTube)
(SBS Star)
Recently, Sunny shared a photo of her with Tiffany on her social media account.
In the photo, the two Girls' Generation members helped themselves to some food and drinks at a restaurant.
Along with the photo, Sunny wrote, "My friend who is like a time machine. I feel like I'm 19 again whenever I'm with you. Oh, by the way, we're holding drinks. That's cool. I'm glad we're growing older together." with a hashtag '#GG4EVA (Girls' Generation forever)'.
Meanwhile, Tiffany recently dropped her first solo album (EP) 'Lips On Lips' under her new stage name Tiffany Young.
You can watch 'Lips On Lips' music video below.
(Credit= '515sunnyday' Instagram, 'Tiffany Young' YouTube)
(SBS Star)