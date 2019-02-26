[SBS Star] '#GG4EVA' Sunny & Tiffany Share Their Recent Reunion

Sunny and Tiffany of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation proved their strong "SNSD bond" with their sweet reunion.Recently, Sunny shared a photo of her with Tiffany on her social media account.In the photo, the two Girls' Generation members helped themselves to some food and drinks at a restaurant.Along with the photo, Sunny wrote, "My friend who is like a time machine. I feel like I'm 19 again whenever I'm with you. Oh, by the way, we're holding drinks. That's cool. I'm glad we're growing older together." with a hashtag '#GG4EVA (Girls' Generation forever)'.Meanwhile, Tiffany recently dropped her first solo album (EP) 'Lips On Lips' under her new stage name Tiffany Young.You can watch 'Lips On Lips' music video below.(Credit= '515sunnyday' Instagram, 'Tiffany Young' YouTube)(SBS Star)