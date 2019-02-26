[SBS Star] BTS V Suggests a Peculiar Way to Get Rid of Bad Breath

K-pop boy group BTS' member V cracked up his fans by trying to remove his bad breath in the funniest and the most genius way.Recently, BTS' leader RM held a live broadcast to interact with his fans.On this day, RM introduced his studio to his fans through a room tour and had a blast with them while talking about different subjects.However, what truly made his fans burst into laughter that day was no other than his two fellow members who kept interfering his broadcast―V and JIMIN.V and JIMIN first acted like they are one of the dolls from RM's precious figurine collection, and kept popping up here and there as if they own his studio.After a few minutes, RM finally gave up and said while offering them a seat, "Just seat here."V sat behind JIMIN and held him tight but JIMIN said with a playful look on his face, "Could you go somewhere else because I can smell your breath."Then, V started to blow his breath into the air purifier and added, "I'm purifying it."JIMIN could not stop laughing after seeing V's hilarious response and RM stood there for a second as if he saw something spectacular.After enthusiastically purifying his breath for a while, V made everyone burst into laughter by saying, "This thing won't turn red. Will it?"Meanwhile, BTS will kick off 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour starting from May 4.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, SBS funE)(SBS Star)