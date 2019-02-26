SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TXT Spotted Filming a Reality Show?
Big Hit Entertainment's upcoming boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) members were spotted by the beach.

Recently, one K-pop fan spotted TXT members on her trip to Jeongdongjin, eastern beach town of South Korea.
TXTAccording to her online post, she was enjoying the sunrise when she found a large group of people nearby.

She soon realized that it was TXT members filming something by the beach.

The fan informed that the members were surrounded by a bunch of cameras, including drones, and production staff members.
TXTTXTAlthough it is uncertain if it is TXT's debut reality show or not, fans are expressing their excitement for the possibility.
TXTMeanwhile, TXT is confirmed to make its debut on March 4 with the album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR'.

(Credit= Online Community, 'TXT_members' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
