[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Reveals What She Puts Before Romantic Love
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Seohyun Reveals What She Puts Before Romantic Love

SBS뉴스

2019.02.26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Seohyun Reveals What She Puts Before Romantic Love
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Seohyun talked about her dating life.

On February 25 episode of MBC's 'Section TV', Seohyun was invited for an interview.

During the interview, the reporter asked, "It's been almost 12 years since you made debut, but you have never been caught dating someone. How was that possible? Or have you really not dated anyone?"SeohyunSeohyun gave her honest answer, "I have dated several times, but not many at all."

She began explaining, "I wasn't in a relationship much, because I'm the kind of person who put work before romantic love."SeohyunThe reporter responded, "Oh okay. Then, what is the most deviant thing you have ever done in your life? I mean, you live a very disciplined life."

Seohyun replied in an excited tone of voice, "I have gone to a club before!"

While the reporter laughed, Seohyun continued, "I went to a club with the other members of Girls' Generation when I went to France. People started a dance battle, and I even joined the battle with Hyoyeon. It was so fun!"SeohyunCurrently, Seohyun is taking some time off from work.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Section TV)

(SBS Star) 
