[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Announce Pregnancy with Second Child!

Actress Kim Tae-hee and K-pop artist/actor RAIN have shared some happy news to the public.According to Kim Tae-hee's management agency BS Company on February 26, the couple is expecting their second child.BS Company announced, "Kim Tae-hee recently became pregnant with her second child, and she is expected to give birth to her child this September. She has become the mother of two children."The agency went on, "After welcoming their first daughter in October 2017, Kim Tae-hee is currently very excited and grateful for another blessing. She is currently focusing on taking care of the baby's well-being."Kim Tae-hee and RAIN tied the knot in January 2017, and welcomed their first child in following October.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)