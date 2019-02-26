SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Announce Pregnancy with Second Child!
[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee ♥ RAIN Announce Pregnancy with Second Child!

Actress Kim Tae-hee and K-pop artist/actor RAIN have shared some happy news to the public.

According to Kim Tae-hee's management agency BS Company on February 26, the couple is expecting their second child.
RAIN Kim Tae-heeBS Company announced, "Kim Tae-hee recently became pregnant with her second child, and she is expected to give birth to her child this September. She has become the mother of two children."
Kim Tae-hee RAINThe agency went on, "After welcoming their first daughter in October 2017, Kim Tae-hee is currently very excited and grateful for another blessing. She is currently focusing on taking care of the baby's well-being."
RAIN Kim Tae-heeKim Tae-hee and RAIN tied the knot in January 2017, and welcomed their first child in following October.

(Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star) 
