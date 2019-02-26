SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Unveils the Teaser of Her Upcoming Track
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Unveils the Teaser of Her Upcoming Track

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.26 13:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Unveils the Teaser of Her Upcoming Track
K-pop artist SUNMI announced her comeback with a teaser video and a title teaser.

On February 24, SUNMI kicked off her first world tour '2019 SUNMI THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [WARNING]' with the concert in Seoul.
SUNMIAfter the concert, SUNMI unveiled the first teaser video of her upcoming single 'Noir' and announced the date of her return―March 4.
 

Two days later, SUNMI's management agency MAKEUS Entertainment dropped a title teaser of her upcoming track on its official social media account.

In the poster, there was a name of her new track and two hands filled with burning little hearts.
SUNMIThe public's expectation towards her next single has gone through the roof since at the bottom of its teaser, it was written that she not only wrote the lyrics of her song, but also participated in the songwriting process.
SUNMIFor the past few years, SUNMI has shown impressive achievements as a solo artist after returning to the stage with her solo debut track '24 hours' back in 2013.
SUNMIEspecially, she swept music charts with her title track 'Siren' of her latest mini album 'WARNING' and opened a new chapter for other solo artists by winning many trophies at various music awards.
SUNMISUNMI sold out four of her concerts including the ones which will be held in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Calgary and even added one more stop (Mexico) to her world tour after garnering worldwide attention with such news.

Meanwhile, 'Noir' is scheduled to be released on March 4 at 6PM KST.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MAKEUS Entertainment, 'SUNMI' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호