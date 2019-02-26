[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Unveils the Teaser of Her Upcoming Track

K-pop artist SUNMI announced her comeback with a teaser video and a title teaser.On February 24, SUNMI kicked off her first world tour '2019 SUNMI THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [WARNING]' with the concert in Seoul.After the concert, SUNMI unveiled the first teaser video of her upcoming single 'Noir' and announced the date of her return―March 4.Two days later, SUNMI's management agency MAKEUS Entertainment dropped a title teaser of her upcoming track on its official social media account.In the poster, there was a name of her new track and two hands filled with burning little hearts.The public's expectation towards her next single has gone through the roof since at the bottom of its teaser, it was written that she not only wrote the lyrics of her song, but also participated in the songwriting process.For the past few years, SUNMI has shown impressive achievements as a solo artist after returning to the stage with her solo debut track '24 hours' back in 2013.Especially, she swept music charts with her title track 'Siren' of her latest mini album 'WARNING' and opened a new chapter for other solo artists by winning many trophies at various music awards.SUNMI sold out four of her concerts including the ones which will be held in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Calgary and even added one more stop (Mexico) to her world tour after garnering worldwide attention with such news.Meanwhile, 'Noir' is scheduled to be released on March 4 at 6PM KST.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= MAKEUS Entertainment, 'SUNMI' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)