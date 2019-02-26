SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN's Belated Vlog Makes Fans Burst into Tears
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN's Belated Vlog Makes Fans Burst into Tears

작성 2019.02.26 11:25
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS poured his heart out to his fans explaining his purpose in life.

On February 25, BTS' official YouTube channel 'BANGTANTV' unveiled a video of JIMIN that dates back to April 13, 2018.
JIMINIn the video, he pondered why he is desperately pursuing his current career path, and shared that he has thought about it more over the past year.

He also said that he has been quite introspective lately, and that he felt very lonely in the midst of BTS' busy schedule.
JIMINJIMIN said, "Then I watched a video of us performing 'Young Forever' in Japan. There was a moment where we had stopped singing and our fans kept singing the song. I don't know why, but I couldn't stop crying while watching it."
JIMINJIMIN wrapped up his video by saying, "As we went through many things, our fans truly have become our reason. They have become the reason for our existence, so we'll continue to be together, going forward, singing and performing."
JIMINUpon watching the heartfelt video of JIMIN, fans commented, "As an ARMY, all I want for JIMIN is happiness and good health. We love you, JIMIN.", "I wish I can break through glass and hug him.", "When you feel tired, we are here to support and love you no matter what.", and more.

You can watch the full video below:
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
