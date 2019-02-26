[SBS Star] GOT7 JINYOUNG Receives Lots of Love & Snacks from 2PM JUNHO

JINYOUNG of K-pop boy group GOT7 received lots of love and snacks from his labelmate JUNHO of another boy group 2PM while he was busy filming his upcoming drama.On February 24, JINYOUNG posted three pictures on his social media account with the caption, "One sip for JUNHO hyung, and one sip for me."The first photo is of JINYOUNG pretending like he is giving some coffee to printed face of JUNHO in the banner.The second photo shows JINYOUNG smiling brightly with a cup of coffee in his hand next to the same face of JUNHO in the banner.In the last photo, a sweet message from JUNHO is seen on the top of the snack truck.It said, "JINYOUNG is giving you all this. Enjoy it! From. JUNHO. Please take good care of Shin Ye Eun as well!"Shin Ye Eun is an actress, who is also under the same management agency as JINYOUNG and JUNHO.These pictures showed how close JYP Entertainment labelmates are and how much they care for one another.Recently, JINYOUNG and Shin Ye Eun started filming tvN's romantic comedy drama 'He Is Psychometric'.'He Is Psychometric' is about a guy named 'Lee Ahn' (JINYOUNG), who has a special ability to read people's secrets by making physical contact with them.In order to take bad people down, he teams up with a secretive girl named 'Yoon Jae-in' (Shin Ye Eun).The drama is expected to begin broadcasting on March 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'jinyoung_0922jy' Instagram, tvN He Is Psychometric)(SBS Star)