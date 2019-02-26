SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 JINYOUNG Receives Lots of Love & Snacks from 2PM JUNHO
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GOT7 JINYOUNG Receives Lots of Love & Snacks from 2PM JUNHO

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.26 11:33 수정 2019.02.26 11:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 JINYOUNG Receives Lots of Love & Snacks from 2PM JUNHO
JINYOUNG of K-pop boy group GOT7 received lots of love and snacks from his labelmate JUNHO of another boy group 2PM while he was busy filming his upcoming drama.

On February 24, JINYOUNG posted three pictures on his social media account with the caption, "One sip for JUNHO hyung, and one sip for me."

The first photo is of JINYOUNG pretending like he is giving some coffee to printed face of JUNHO in the banner.JINYOUNGThe second photo shows JINYOUNG smiling brightly with a cup of coffee in his hand next to the same face of JUNHO in the banner.JINYOUNGIn the last photo, a sweet message from JUNHO is seen on the top of the snack truck.

It said, "JINYOUNG is giving you all this. Enjoy it! From. JUNHO. Please take good care of Shin Ye Eun as well!"Snack truckShin Ye Eun is an actress, who is also under the same management agency as JINYOUNG and JUNHO.

These pictures showed how close JYP Entertainment labelmates are and how much they care for one another.He Is PsychometricRecently, JINYOUNG and Shin Ye Eun started filming tvN's romantic comedy drama 'He Is Psychometric'.

'He Is Psychometric' is about a guy named 'Lee Ahn' (JINYOUNG), who has a special ability to read people's secrets by making physical contact with them.

In order to take bad people down, he teams up with a secretive girl named 'Yoon Jae-in' (Shin Ye Eun).

The drama is expected to begin broadcasting on March 11.

(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'jinyoung_0922jy' Instagram, tvN He Is Psychometric)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호