[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk to Start His Alternative Military Service Next Week

Actor Lee Jong Suk will begin his national mandatory duty as a public service worker in March.On February 26, Lee Jong Suk's management agency A-MAN Project revealed, "On March 8, Lee Jong Suk will start his alternative service as a public service worker. He will return after diligently serving his duty."The agency added, "We've decided not to reveal the location and the time of his enlistment according to his will. He wanted to join the army without making a fuss."According to his agency, Lee Jong Suk received a level four in the physical examination because he ruptured his cruciate ligament in middle school due to a car accident.For this reason, Lee Jong Suk is scheduled to serve his national mandatory duty at an institution which will be designated by the Military Manpower Administration.Also, Lee Jong Suk will receive his basic military training during his service according to the schedule.Even though Lee Jong Suk will join in the army in a near future, his enlistment will not get in the way of the filming of his drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' since the last shooting of the drama will take place on February 27.After wrapping up his drama, Lee Jong Suk is planning on spending the rest of the time with his family.Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is expected to be discharged from his duty on January 2, 2021.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'jongsuk0206' Instagram)(SBS Star)