[SBS Star] DARA Confesses She Has Only Dated Celebrities

DARA revealed that she has only dated celebrities after her debut as a member of girl group 2NE1.On February 25 episode of tvN's television show 'Seoul Mate 2', comedian Kim Young-chul, comedienne Kim Sook, and DARA were seen traveling in Manila, the Philippines.In this episode, the three stars and DARA's Filipino friend went to one of the most popular restaurants in Manila for dinner, and seated at a table outside where they could get a nice view of the area.While admiring the night view, Kim Young-chul commented, "It's so beautiful. I bet a lot of people jog around here."DARA responded, "Yes, they do. Many couples come here to go on a date as well."Then, Kim Young-chul asked if she had gone on a date here in the past.DARA answered, "I have, a lot. But we would usually stay inside the car at the car park."Kim Young-chul threw her another question, "Have you ever dated a Korean celebrity after you debuted in Korea then?"DARA laughed and replied, "I've only dated celebrities in the past. It's because I don't get to meet people in other industries much."As DARA was so honest, KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee in the studio said with his eyes widely opened, "It is okay for you to reveal all that?"DARA responded, "Well, it's all in the past. I didn't think it was going to be that big of a deal for me to reveal this information now, so..."DARA made debut in the Philippines in 2004, and had a successful acting and singing career before returning to Korea to join YG Entertainment where she debuted as 2NE1 in 2009.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Seoul Mate 2)(SBS Star)