[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT Gives a Preview of 'CROWN' Performance

Big Hit Entertainment's new boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) gave a little sneak peek of its debut music video.On February 26 at midnight KST, TXT dropped a music video teaser for its upcoming debut title track 'CROWN'.The teaser gave a glimpse of TXT's debut concept as well as the members' dance moves and singing voices.Five members of TXT filled the 30 second-long teaser video with their stunning visuals and boyish charms.TXT's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' consists of five tracks―'Blue Orangeade', 'CROWN', 'Our Summer', 'Cat & Dog', and 'The Star's Nap'.Meanwhile, TXT will make its debut with Mnet's 'Debut Celebration Show' on March 4, and is scheduled to meet its fans for the first time at the debut showcase on March 5.