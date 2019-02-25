SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hoon Reveals How 'Song-Song Couple' Used to Secretly Date at His Mother's Pub
[SBS Star] Park Hoon Reveals How 'Song-Song Couple' Used to Secretly Date at His Mother's Pub

작성 2019.02.25 18:07
Korean actor Park Hoon talked about the time when 'Song-Song couple' (actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo) used to enjoy dating at a pub owned by his mother.

On February 21 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', Park Hoon mentioned what it was like working with Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo in the drama 'Descendants of the Sun' back in 2016.

Park Hoon said, "I made debut as an actor with 'Descendants of the Sun', where I played a role of sergeant first class. When I first met Song Joong Ki, he asked me with curious eyes, 'How many years have you been doing stunts for?' It was all new to me as well, but I think I just gave off that kind of vibe due to my role.", then laughed.Park HoonHe continued, "As 'Descendants of the Sun' was filmed in my hometown, Song Joong Ki once visited my house. He wanted to take a nice shower, but also wanted to say hello to my mom. When he saw my mom, he politely introduced himself to her, 'Hello, I'm Song Joong Ki. I'm an actor and I work with your son.' He was such a nice guy."Park HoonThen, one of the hosts HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior asked, "I heard that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo used to date at your mother's pub. Can you tell us more about that?"

Park Hoon answered, "Ah yes, my mom ran a small pub before. At that time, Song Joong Ki used to quite frequently organize meet-ups there. He invited actors and actresses working for the drama, including Song Hye Kyo. So, we used to hang out there a lot. I had no idea that they were together though!"Park HoonAlthough Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have never clarified it themselves, many guesses are that they were secretly dating each other while shooting 'Descendants of the Sun'.

They denied dating rumors several times, then in July 2017, the couple surprised the world by announcing that they were planning to hold a wedding ceremony on October 31 that year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar, 'kyo1122' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
