[SBS Star] Hong Jong Hyun Reveals His Unique Hobby: Building Furniture
[SBS Star] Hong Jong Hyun Reveals His Unique Hobby: Building Furniture

작성 2019.02.25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hong Jong Hyun Reveals His Unique Hobby: Building Furniture
A model-turned-actor Hong Jong Hyun surprised his fans with an unknown talent he has.

Recently, Hong Jong Hyun uploaded several photos on his social media account, showing furniture pieces that he personally made.
Hong Jong HyunOne of the pieces was actually a gift he gave to a friend, and Hong Jong Hyun shared the making process of the furniture.
Hong Jong HyunIn the shared photos, Hong Jong Hyun is dressed in casual clothes, focusing on cutting and polishing woods all by himself.
Hong Jong HyunUpon seeing the photos, his fans commented, "Modeling, acting, and now building furniture? Even your hobby's so charming.", "Can I be your friend already?", "The sexiest carpenter in the world!", and more.
Hong Jong HyunDebuted as a model in 2007 and an actor in 2008, Hong Jong Hyun rose to stardom throughout Asia with his appearance on 2016 drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo'.

(Credit= SBS Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, 'hjonghyun' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
