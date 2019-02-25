SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON in Complete Shock After Finding out This Fact About ITZY
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON in Complete Shock After Finding out This Fact About ITZY

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.25 17:08 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON in Complete Shock After Finding out This Fact About ITZY
After TAECYEON of K-pop boy group 2PM found out this information about K-pop rookie girl group ITZY, he could not help but to express his shock out loud.

On February 24, TAECYEON took his social media account and shared a fun fact about him and ITZY.
TAECYEON, ITZYAlong with an image of ITZY members dancing, he wrote, "The leader of this group is 12 years younger than me. LOL"
ITZYITZYThey have a 12-year age gap indeed―as TAECYEON was born in 1988, while ITZY's leader YEJI was born in 2000.

His fans burst into laughter and commented, "ITZY's youngest member YUNA was born in 2003, oppa. 15 years, FIFTEEN!", "Age is just a number. You'll forever remain the best in our hearts!", and more.
TAECYEONCurrently serving the military as an active-duty soldier, TAECYEON is expected to be discharged from duty in this coming June.

(Credit= 'taeccool' 'ITZYofficial' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호