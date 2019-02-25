[SBS Star] 2PM TAECYEON in Complete Shock After Finding out This Fact About ITZY

After TAECYEON of K-pop boy group 2PM found out this information about K-pop rookie girl group ITZY, he could not help but to express his shock out loud.On February 24, TAECYEON took his social media account and shared a fun fact about him and ITZY.Along with an image of ITZY members dancing, he wrote, "The leader of this group is 12 years younger than me. LOL"They have a 12-year age gap indeed―as TAECYEON was born in 1988, while ITZY's leader YEJI was born in 2000.His fans burst into laughter and commented, "ITZY's youngest member YUNA was born in 2003, oppa. 15 years, FIFTEEN!", "Age is just a number. You'll forever remain the best in our hearts!", and more.Currently serving the military as an active-duty soldier, TAECYEON is expected to be discharged from duty in this coming June.(Credit= 'taeccool' 'ITZYofficial' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)