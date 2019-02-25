[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shares Her Future Work & Personal Plans

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo shared her work and personal plans for the future.On February 21, Song Hye Kyo attended an event for a cosmetic brand in Singapore.At the event, Song Hye Kyo was asked what her plans are for the year.Song Hye Kyo answered, "Well, it hasn't been that long since I wrapped up my last drama, so I have no plans for a new project yet."She added, "I'm currently looking for a good drama or film, and I do hope to find one soon so that I can meet my fans in the near future."When asked what she will do until she starts a new project, Song Hye Kyo responded, "I feel like I need some time for myself right now."She went on, "I'm planning to spend every moment of my life without rushing through them. I think I'll be taking some rest for a while."Until last month, Song Hye Kyo starred in a romance drama 'Encounter' with actor Park Bo Gum.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sulwhasoo.official' Instagram, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)