SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shares Her Future Work & Personal Plans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shares Her Future Work & Personal Plans

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.25 16:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shares Her Future Work & Personal Plans
Korean actress Song Hye Kyo shared her work and personal plans for the future.

On February 21, Song Hye Kyo attended an event for a cosmetic brand in Singapore.

At the event, Song Hye Kyo was asked what her plans are for the year.

Song Hye Kyo answered, "Well, it hasn't been that long since I wrapped up my last drama, so I have no plans for a new project yet."

She added, "I'm currently looking for a good drama or film, and I do hope to find one soon so that I can meet my fans in the near future."Song Hye KyoWhen asked what she will do until she starts a new project, Song Hye Kyo responded, "I feel like I need some time for myself right now."

She went on, "I'm planning to spend every moment of my life without rushing through them. I think I'll be taking some rest for a while."Song Hye KyoUntil last month, Song Hye Kyo starred in a romance drama 'Encounter' with actor Park Bo Gum.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sulwhasoo.official' Instagram, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호