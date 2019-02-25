SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Looking Greater Than Ever with 3 Months Left Until His Discharge
With less than three months until his military discharge, actor Ji Chang Wook boasted his unchanging handsomeness.

Recently, Ji Chang Wook has been appointed the ambassador of the Military Manpower Administration and attended the ceremony.
Kim Sung Kyu, Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul (Yonhap)Alongside actor Kang Ha Neul and boy group INFINITE's member Kim Sung Kyu, Ji Chang Wook showed off his good looks in the military uniform.
Ji Chang Wook (Yonhap)Photos of Ji Chang Wook taken on this day created an online buzz with his fans all excited with his upcoming discharge.

They commented, "I'm dying to have him back on dramas and films.", "He's the living definition of flawless.", and many more.
Ji Chang WookJi Chang Wook enlisted in the military back in August 2017, and is expected to be discharged from duty on May 13.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
