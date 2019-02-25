SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' First Official 'ARMYPEDIA' Event to Take Place in March
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' First Official 'ARMYPEDIA' Event to Take Place in March

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.25 15:17 수정 2019.02.25 15:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS First Official ARMYPEDIA Event to Take Place in March
K-pop boy group BTS will be holding its first 'ARMYPEDIA' fan event in March.

On February 25, Big Hit Entertainment announced the ticketing information for an upcoming event called 'RUN ARMY in ACTION'.
ARMYPEDIAThe agency stated, "'RUN ARMY in ACTION' will be held on March 10 at Seoul Plaza. The fans who gather at Seoul Plaza will be able to reminisce and enjoy BTS' past 2,080 days through various events."

Earlier today, BTS unveiled its brand-new global campaign―'ARMYPEDIA'―an online BTS encyclopedia archiving the group's 2,080 days of journey since debut.
ARMYPEDIAThrough 'ARMYPEDIA', fans will be able to discover a puzzle piece all over the world.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS' ARMY in Search for 'ARMYPEDIA' Clues Worldwide!
ARMYPEDIAOnce they found the puzzle piece, they can unlock the corresponding date and post anything about BTS on that date.

Meanwhile, BTS is confirmed to hold 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour in five different countries starting on March 4 in Los Angeles, the United States.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)  

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호