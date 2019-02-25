[SBS Star] BTS' First Official 'ARMYPEDIA' Event to Take Place in March

K-pop boy group BTS will be holding its first 'ARMYPEDIA' fan event in March.On February 25, Big Hit Entertainment announced the ticketing information for an upcoming event called 'RUN ARMY in ACTION'.The agency stated, "'RUN ARMY in ACTION' will be held on March 10 at Seoul Plaza. The fans who gather at Seoul Plaza will be able to reminisce and enjoy BTS' past 2,080 days through various events."Earlier today, BTS unveiled its brand-new global campaign―'ARMYPEDIA'―an online BTS encyclopedia archiving the group's 2,080 days of journey since debut.Through 'ARMYPEDIA', fans will be able to discover a puzzle piece all over the world.Once they found the puzzle piece, they can unlock the corresponding date and post anything about BTS on that date.Meanwhile, BTS is confirmed to hold 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour in five different countries starting on March 4 in Los Angeles, the United States.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)