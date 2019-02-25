SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAIN Edits out His Social Media Post While Intoxicated?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] RAIN Edits out His Social Media Post While Intoxicated?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.25 14:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN Edits out His Social Media Post While Intoxicated?
K-pop artist/actor RAIN has modified his own social media post, referring to his upcoming movie.

On February 25, RAIN took his personal social media account and made the following post:
RAIN"I had a drink. It's okay if the film doesn't do well. However, please just remember Um Bok-dong. I express this with all my heart. There is a chance that the film will be bad, but I played the character while pondering about it day and night. I tried my best and worked hard. I hope you can feel my sincerity. Thank you."

A few hours later, RAIN came back on his account and edited the original post to the following:

"Please just remember Um Bok-dong. I express this with all my heart. I played the character while pondering about it day and night. I tried my best and worked hard. I hope you feel my sincerity. Thank you. That's how fun the movie is."
RAINRAIN's post was referring to his upcoming movie 'Um Bok-dong, the King of the Bicycle' (literal translation), which has gone under fire earlier this month.

There were opinions among the public that the movie is "wrongfully romanticizing" the historical figure Um Bok-dong as an anti-colonial activist, when in truth he had served in prison as a thief.
RAINMeanwhile, 'Um Bok-dong, the King of the Bicycle' is scheduled to premiere on February 27.

(Credit= CELLTRION Entertainment, 'rain_oppa' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호