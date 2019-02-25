[SBS Star] RAIN Edits out His Social Media Post While Intoxicated?

K-pop artist/actor RAIN has modified his own social media post, referring to his upcoming movie.On February 25, RAIN took his personal social media account and made the following post:"I had a drink. It's okay if the film doesn't do well. However, please just remember Um Bok-dong. I express this with all my heart. There is a chance that the film will be bad, but I played the character while pondering about it day and night. I tried my best and worked hard. I hope you can feel my sincerity. Thank you."A few hours later, RAIN came back on his account and edited the original post to the following:"Please just remember Um Bok-dong. I express this with all my heart. I played the character while pondering about it day and night. I tried my best and worked hard. I hope you feel my sincerity. Thank you. That's how fun the movie is."RAIN's post was referring to his upcoming movie 'Um Bok-dong, the King of the Bicycle' (literal translation), which has gone under fire earlier this month.There were opinions among the public that the movie is "wrongfully romanticizing" the historical figure Um Bok-dong as an anti-colonial activist, when in truth he had served in prison as a thief.Meanwhile, 'Um Bok-dong, the King of the Bicycle' is scheduled to premiere on February 27.(Credit= CELLTRION Entertainment, 'rain_oppa' Instagram, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)