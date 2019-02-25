[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon·KyuHyun·G.O Show Off Their Unbreakable Friendship

Korean actor Ahn Jae Hyeon, KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior, and G.O of disbanded boy group MBLAQ got together for the first time in a while.On February 23, G.O shared two recent pictures of himself on his social media account.The first picture was of G.O with his girlfriend actress Choi Ye-seul, Ahn Jae Hyeon, and KyuHyun having a nice meal at a restaurant.On this picture of them all making cute poses, G.O wrote, "It's been a long time!"The second picture showed G.O, Ahn Jae Hyeon, and KyuHyun having some drinks together.Under this picture, G.O wrote, "This was taken before Ye-seul got here when we were all completely sober."Ahn Jae Hyeon and KyuHyun boast their great chemistry from the time when they shot 'New Journey to the West Season 3 & 4' together.It is assumed they all became close as the three stars are around the same age.Meanwhile, G.O and Choi Ye-seul are actively uploading videos on YouTube, Ahn Jae Hyeon is taking some time off from work, and KyuHyun is expected to complete his national mandatory duty in May.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jung_g_o' Instagram)(SBS Star)