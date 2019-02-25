[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Shows Support for His Friend's Music Show Appearance

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS sent support for his longtime friend for making appearance at a music show as a contestant.On February 22 episode of Mnet's music show 'I Can See Your Voice 6', one contestant named Kim Dae Hoon caught the eyes of many.After the contestants passionately performed to boy group SEVENTEEN's 'CLAP', the show's host Super Junior's LeeTeuk revealed that Kim Dae Hoon had prepared to make his debut alongside a famous K-pop star.Kim Dae Hoon shared, "My friend is JIMIN of BTS. When he found out that I was joining the show, he bought me a meal and cheered me on."Then, a photo was shared of JIMIN holding up a handwritten sign that says, "Kim Dae Hoon at 'I Can See Your Voice'. I'm supporting you and looking forward to your first performance on TV. Break a leg, Dae Hoon. Fighting!"After the episode was aired, Kim Dae Hoon once again expressed his thanks to JIMIN on his social media account.Along with the same photo of JIMIN, he wrote, "JIMIN, I'm so grateful that you supported me through this photo and help me. Thank you for your time even though you must be busy with your broadcasting appearances and performances. I'll see you soon!"(Credit= 'hun_e0414' Instagram, Mnet I Can See Your Voice 6)(SBS Star)