[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Asks People to Respect His Family's Privacy

TV personality Sam Hammington asked people to stop coming to his house and respect his family's privacy.On February 23, Sam Hammington left a message on his social media account.Along with the photo of his two sons, William and Bentley, he wrote, "I am always grateful that my children have many fans."He continued, "However, I wish people wouldn't come to our house, ring the doorbell, and ask if they can see our kids or take a photo with them."He concluded his message, saying, "Our home is our personal space and is our privacy, so please don't do that. Please don't cross the line."Sam Hammington and his two sons currently appear on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.William and Bentley are adored by many viewers for their cuteness, and many have stepped up to show support for Sam Hammington's request for the family's privacy to be respected.(Credit= 'samhammington' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)