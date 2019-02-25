SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN & Ha Sung Woon Swap Faces!
2019.02.25
TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee and Ha Sung Woon of another boy group HOTSHOT unexpected face swap video made their fans burst into laughing.

On February 23, Ha Sung Woon uploaded a photo and video on his social media account.

The photo was an ordinary-looking photo of TAEMIN and Ha Sung Woon sweetly posing next to one another.

Along with this photo, Ha Sung Woon wrote, "Supporting TAEMIN at MBC's 'Music Core'."TAEMIN and Ha Sung WoonThe video was something unexpected and special though; they had used a face swap mobile application.

In the video, TAEMIN and Ha Sung Woon had eyes, nose, and lips of each other's and continuously pulled playful faces.

As they moved about, their faces became distorted, making the video even funnier.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

하성운(@gooreumseng)님의 공유 게시물님,


TAEMIN and Ha Sung Woon have been friends even since before their debut, and their group of friends include HOTSHOT's Kim Timoteo, BTS' JIMIN, and EXO's KAI.

This group of friends were often seen hanging out after debut, and fans just cannot get enough of seeing them showing off an amazing chemistry together.TAEMIN, KAI, JIMIN, Ha Sung WoonMeanwhile, TAEMIN released his second solo mini album 'WANT' on February 11 and Ha Sung Woon is planned to release his first solo mini album 'My Moment' on February 26.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'gooreumseng' Instagram), Mnet Wanna One GO)

(SBS Star)   
