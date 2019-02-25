[SBS Star] G-DRAGON & Yang Hyun Suk's Son Enjoy Adorable Ice Cream Date!

YG Entertainment CEO Yang Hyun Suk shared adorable photos of his son hanging out with G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG.
On February 25, Yang Hyun Suk posted photos of his son and G-DRAGON on his personal social media account.
Along with the photos, he wrote, "My friend. My son with his one and only favorite singer GD."
In the shared photos, G-DRAGON is seen holding hands with Yang Hyun Suk's son as they walk into a building, enjoys eating various flavors of ice cream together.
The two even took a selfie together, showing off their close relationship.
Meanwhile, G-DRAGON is currently serving his mandatory military duty as an active-duty soldier.
He is expected to be discharged in November this year.
