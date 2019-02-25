SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Calls Song Ji-hyo "Wifey"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Calls Song Ji-hyo "Wifey"

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook was seen calling actress Song Ji-hyo "wifey" on the latest episode of 'Running Man'.

On February 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook showed the best kind of 'aegyo' to Song Ji-hyo.

In this episode, each member of 'Running Man' was asked to make in total of 1 million won (approximately 890 dollars) by playing the Pop-up Pirate game.

Lee Kwang Soo, Yu Jae Seok, and Jeon So Min succeeded first, then left the room.

It was Song Ji-hyo's turn next, and her luck allowed her to acquire 300,000 won (approximately 270 dollars) more than she needed.Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyoAs HAHA, Yang Se Chan, and Kim Jong-kook were all desperate for money, HAHA and Yang Se Chan started begging her.

Kim Jong-kook was sitting in the corner watching them at that time, but suddenly got up and walked towards Song Ji-hyo, looking determined.

Kim Jong-kook stuck out his hand with a smile, then sweetly called Song Ji-hyo, "Wifey!"Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyoSince Kim Jong-kook has never really been fond of 'Running Man' members pushing 'romance' between him and Song Ji-hyo, the three members burst out laughing, seeing him engaging in it out of desperation.

After a few moments of laughing, Song Ji-hyo responded, "Alright. This 300,000 won is all yours, honey." and handed the money to Kim Jong-kook.
 

Upon watching this scene, fans commented, "Wifey? Honey? Did I really just hear them say that to each other?", "Just start dating in real life already! Please!", "Their romance never ends! I think you two would make a great real-life couple.", and so on.

Meanwhile, 'Running Man' airs every Sunday at 5PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
