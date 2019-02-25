[SBS Star] French Photographer Accuses BTS of Plagiarism; Big Hit Responds

French photographer Bernard Faucon has accused K-pop boy group BTS of plagiarizing some of his works.According to Korean news outlet Hankyoreh's report on February 25, the photographer claimed that BTS copied concepts for its 'Blood Sweat & Tears' music video as well as '花樣年華 Young Forever' album photo.In an email interview with Hankyoreh, Bernard Faucon stated, "I like BTS, and I'm happy that the group was inspired by my work. I don't plan to take any legal action, but I hope they acknowledge the fact that they were inspired by my work, and want them to publicly say where they got the idea from."In response to the claims, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment has stated that they have already denied the claims in September last year.Big Hit Entertainment also informed that the both parties exchanged certification of contents, and that the agency delivered the statement that the claims are invalid.(Credit= Hankyoreh, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)