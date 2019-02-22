SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Pre-Debut Pictures of ITZY YEJI Go Viral Online!
K-pop girl group ITZY's member YEJI stole the hearts of the public with her cute pre-debut photos.

On February 22, a post titled, 'Pre-debut pictures of ITZY's member YEJI' drew attention online.
YEJIIn the post, there were a few pictures of YEJI including the ones from her yearbook.

There are not a lot of people who look amazing in their yearbook, but YEJI absolutely looked stunning in all her pictures.
YEJIWith her porcelain skin, cute eyes, and little nose, she reminded everyone of an adorable little kitten.

When she was on SBS' survival audition program 'THE FAN' last year, many people complimented her looks while saying that she looks like Sohee, a former member of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls.
YEJISome even added that she is the perfect combination of cute and sexy.
YEJIAfter seeing these pictures of YEJI, her fans commented, "She's going to be huge. I can't stop staring at her face.", "She also looks like SEULGI from Red Velvet.", "Already in love with her. She's so cute.", and so on.

Meanwhile, ITZY succeeded in ranking #1 on a music show only 10 days after making its debut.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'OfficialItzy' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
