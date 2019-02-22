[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN & Hwa Sa Spotted Trying to Leave Early from Work!

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN and girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa put a smile on their fans' faces with a cute behavior they have shown at one music show.On February 15, the production team of KBS' music show 'Music Bank' captured a hilarious moment of TAEMIN and Hwa Sa trying to sneak out of the stage after the show's award ceremony.On this day, TAEMIN made his comeback with his second mini album 'WANT' and mesmerized the audience with his jaw-dropping performance while Hwa Sa was trying to show the new side of her through her solo debut track 'TWIT'.After the hosts of the show announced the winner of the week, TAEMIN immediately headed to exit with a big smile on his face as if he was so excited by the idea of going home.Even though Hwa Sa did not try to go down the stairs right away like TAEMIN did, but the viewers could not help but to laugh after finding out that she was also standing right next to the exit.

TAEMIN and Hwa Sa awkwardly laughed when they got caught on camera, and such behavior made everyone burst into laughter.



Upon seeing this clip of them, fans commented, "Everyone loves leaving early from work. Been

there, done that. lol.", "Look at where Hwa Sa is standing.", "I loved TAEMIN's awkward dance.", and

many more.



eanwhile, TAEMIN and Hwa Sa are both currently focusing on the promotion activity of their new

album.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'TAEM2D' Twitter, KBS Music Bank, SBS funE)(SBS Star)