SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN & Hwa Sa Spotted Trying to Leave Early from Work!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN & Hwa Sa Spotted Trying to Leave Early from Work!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.22 17:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: TAEMIN & Hwa Sa Spotted Trying to Leave Early from Work!
K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN and girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa put a smile on their fans' faces with a cute behavior they have shown at one music show.

On February 15, the production team of KBS' music show 'Music Bank' captured a hilarious moment of TAEMIN and Hwa Sa trying to sneak out of the stage after the show's award ceremony.
Hwa Sa & TAEMINOn this day, TAEMIN made his comeback with his second mini album 'WANT' and mesmerized the audience with his jaw-dropping performance while Hwa Sa was trying to show the new side of her through her solo debut track 'TWIT'.
Hwa Sa & TAEMINAfter the hosts of the show announced the winner of the week, TAEMIN immediately headed to exit with a big smile on his face as if he was so excited by the idea of going home.
Hwa Sa & TAEMINEven though Hwa Sa did not try to go down the stairs right away like TAEMIN did, but the viewers could not help but to laugh after finding out that she was also standing right next to the exit.
 

TAEMIN and Hwa Sa awkwardly laughed when they got caught on camera, and such behavior made everyone burst into laughter.
 


Upon seeing this clip of them, fans commented, "Everyone loves leaving early from work. Been there, done that. lol.", "Look at where Hwa Sa is standing.", "I loved TAEMIN's awkward dance.", and many more.

Meanwhile, TAEMIN and Hwa Sa are both currently focusing on the promotion activity of their new album.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'TAEM2D' Twitter, KBS Music Bank, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호