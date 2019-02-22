SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU & ITZY RYUJIN Celebrate New 'Inkigayo' Host Shin Eun Soo
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN MINGYU & ITZY RYUJIN Celebrate New Inkigayo Host Shin Eun Soo
MINGYU of boy group SEVENTEEN and RYUJIN of girl group ITZY celebrated actress Shin Eun Soo for her first 'Inkigayo' episode.

On February 17, Shin Eun Soo successfully completed her first filming of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' as a host alongside MINGYU.
Inkigayo hosts, ITZY RYUJINIn order to welcome the new host, MINGYU prepared a stack of famous 'Inkigayo' sandwiches, arranged them like a cake, and surprised Shin Eun Soo as she walks in.
Inkigayo hosts, ITZY RYUJINITZY's member RYUJIN, a labelmate and a close friend of Shin Eun Soo, also joined the two.
Inkigayo hosts, ITZY RYUJINWhen RYUJIN asked her how she feels, Shin Eun Soo said, "It's a relief that I finished my first episode well. I will show you my stable hosting skills every Sunday from now on!"
Inkigayo hosts, ITZY RYUJINThen she shared some sandwiches with RYUJIN, and RYUJIN left the room saying, "I feel so rich now."

In the following interview, Shin Eun Soo shared, "My family, friends, and acquaintances seemed even happier than me. I was very glad as they congratulated me (for becoming a new host of 'Inkigayo'), and I worked hard with a lot of support from people around me."
Inkigayo hosts, ITZY RYUJINYou can watch the full video below:
 

Don't forget to check out Shin Eun Soo and MINGYU's special stage as well!
 

(Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube, SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)   
