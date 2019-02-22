SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Cutely Expresses How Much He Dislikes Broccoli
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Ji Hoon Cutely Expresses How Much He Dislikes Broccoli

작성 2019.02.22
Park Ji Hoon of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One cutely informed the world that he dislikes broccoli.

On February 21, a new video was uploaded on Park Ji Hoon's official YouTube channel.

It was a behind-the-scenes video of Park Ji Hoon's recent magazine cover shooting.

The shooting was done in a kitchen, where there were lots of fresh food lying around as props.Park Ji HoonDuring a break, Park Ji Hoon randomly came towards the camera with broccoli in his hand.

Park Ji Hoon said, "I hate this thing so much! I hate this thing the most out of all kinds of food on Earth!"Park Ji HoonAfter expressing his dislike of broccoli in the cutest possible way, Park Ji Hoon went on to sniff broccoli.

He instantly frowned, then commented, "I seriously don't get why people eat this thing. I would much rather have cabbage. I quite like cabbage."
 

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon has confirmed to make debut as a solo artist next month.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'PARK JIHOON Official' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
