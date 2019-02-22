[SBS Star] TAEMIN Shares the Most Deviant Thing He Has Ever Done

K-pop boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN shared what he did when he broke his curfew in the past.Recently, TAEMIN sat down for an interview with SBS funE.During the interview, the reporter said, "Even though it's been over 10 years since debut, you have never been involved in any sort of scandals so far."TAEMIN responded to this remark with a smile, "Yeah, I much more want to keep it that way as time passes. Everything will just go down the drain otherwise."Then, TAEMIN went on to explain how he was grounded and also had curfew when he made debut.He laughed and added, "I broke my curfew a few times and the most deviant thing I did then was to go play soccer with my friends all night after telling the staff that I was going home."TAEMIN continued, "Anyway, I spend the majority of my time at home these days. I'm enjoying the freedom of having my own space."Meanwhile, TAEMIN released his second solo mini album 'WANT' on February 11.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'shinee' Facebook)(SBS Star)