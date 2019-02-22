SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL & D.O. Never Watch Each Others' Acting Projects?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL & D.O. Never Watch Each Others' Acting Projects?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.22 16:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL & D.O. Never Watch Each Others Acting Projects?
CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO explained the reason why he could not watch his fellow member D.O. acting.

On February 21 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', CHANYEOL joined as a guest.
Life BarDuring the show, CHANYEOL was asked if he and D.O. monitor each other's dramas or films.
Life BarCHANYEOL said, "We actually didn't watch each other's projects. I'm close friends with him, so I couldn't really focus when I watch him acting as I have such a strong image of him rigidly set in my mind."
Life BarHe continued, "Recently though, we all went to the premiere event for his latest movie 'Swing Kids'. That's when I came to think that his acting has been 'perfected'."
Life BarHe went on, "I complimented him the next day when I met him at EXO's schedule, and told him the movie was so fun."

Among all EXO members, both D.O. and CHANYEOL are the ones actively pursuing their career as an actor as well.

(Credit= tvN Life Bar,100 Days My Prince)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호