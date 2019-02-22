[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL & D.O. Never Watch Each Others' Acting Projects?

CHANYEOL of K-pop boy group EXO explained the reason why he could not watch his fellow member D.O. acting.On February 21 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', CHANYEOL joined as a guest.During the show, CHANYEOL was asked if he and D.O. monitor each other's dramas or films.CHANYEOL said, "We actually didn't watch each other's projects. I'm close friends with him, so I couldn't really focus when I watch him acting as I have such a strong image of him rigidly set in my mind."He continued, "Recently though, we all went to the premiere event for his latest movie 'Swing Kids'. That's when I came to think that his acting has been 'perfected'."He went on, "I complimented him the next day when I met him at EXO's schedule, and told him the movie was so fun."Among all EXO members, both D.O. and CHANYEOL are the ones actively pursuing their career as an actor as well.(Credit= tvN Life Bar,100 Days My Prince)(SBS Star)