[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Makes a Military Official Angry with a Phone Call He Had with G-DRAGON
[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Makes a Military Official Angry with a Phone Call He Had with G-DRAGON

작성 2019.02.22 17:20
Korean entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee shared a funny story about G-DRAGON that happened while he was in the military. 

On February 21 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', Hwang Kwang Hee expressed his love and respect to G-DRAGON and cracked up the viewers with his wit.
Happy Together hosts & castsHwang Kwang Hee has been constantly sending his love and support for G-DRAGON ever since he became friends with him through MBC's variety show 'Infinite Challenge'.
Happy Together hosts & castsWhen the host of the show Yu Jae Seok asked, "I heard that you once called G-DRAGON while you were in the army.", Hwang Kwang Hee replied, "I did. We talked briefly on the phone."
Happy Together hosts & castsHwang Kwang Hee said, "I asked him how he was doing, and he said that he was doing fine. But we didn't get to talk much. There was no time for me to give him an advice or anything because we really didn't talk that much."
Happy Together hosts & castsHe added, "But then my superior said, 'Why are you lowering yourself like that when G-DRAGON is just a private and you are his superior?'"
Happy Together hosts & castsHwang Kwang Hee continued, "So I said, 'Yes, but only in here. In the real world, I'm at a significantly lower level than him.' But to be honest, G-DRAGON is difficult."
Happy Together hosts & castsThen Yu Jae Seok said, "But to your superior, you say everything that's on your mind."

After hearing Yu Jae Seok's hilarious response, everyone at the site burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Hwang Kwang Hee was discharged from the military on December 7, 2018.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= KBS Happy Together 4)

(SBS Star)    
