[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron & SF9 CHA NI's Past When They Featured in Various Dramas Together
[SBS Star] Kim Sae Ron & SF9 CHA NI's Past When They Featured in Various Dramas Together

작성 2019.02.22 16:17
Kim Sae Ron & SF9 CHA NI's Past When They Featured in Various Dramas Together
Both Korean actress Kim Sae Ron and CHA NI of K-pop boy group SF9 debuted at an early age.

There were not so many children of their age pursuing acting career at that time, so the two stars were cast in the same projects several times.

As a result, Kim Sae Ron and CHA NI quickly became close friends.

They were also only a year apart and under the same management agency Fantagio.Kim Sae Ron and CHA NIEver since then, they have been maintaining a great friendship with each other.

Just the other day, Kim Sae Ron shared concept photos of CHA NI from his group's new album 'NARCISSUS' to show her support.

Let's have a look at some images of them in various dramas in the past and how well they got along with one another.Kim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NIKim Sae Ron and CHA NI(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'SF9official' Twitter, 'ron_sae' Instagram, Fantagio, MBC, Channel A)

(SBS Star)     
