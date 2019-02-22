SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] What Would These Celebrities with Mono Eyelids Look If They Have Double Eyelids?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] What Would These Celebrities with Mono Eyelids Look If They Have Double Eyelids?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.02.22 16:34 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] What Would These Celebrities with Mono Eyelids Look If They Have Double Eyelids?
Some say that eyes are the window to the soul.

The gist of that saying is that eyes could be a way to get a glimpse of one's personality or figure out their current state of mind.

Also, the thing about eyes is that depends on their shape, color, and size, they can give off a completely different vibe.

While double eyelids can make people appear brighter and more energetic, mono eyelids make them look more mysterious and unique.

For this reason, artists with mono eyelids often garner a lot of attention when they make their debut since they still look gorgeous in their own ways even though they do not check all the boxes that describe the society's narrow beauty standards.

Their eyes truly are a one-of-a-kind treasure that makes them special, but they sometimes pretend like they have double eyelids and makes their fans burst into laughter or scream out of shock.

Let's meet these seven K-pop group members who startled their fans with a whole new look!

1. Jeong Ye In of Lovelyz
Jeong Ye InJeong Ye In
2. SHOWNU of MONSTA X
SHOWNUSHOWNU
3. Yook Sungjae of BTOB
Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae
4. SEULGI of Red Velvet
SEULGISEULGISEULGI
5. DAHYUN of TWICE
DAHYUNDAHYUNDAHYUN
6. XIUMIN of EXO
XIUMINXIUMIN
7. V of BTS
VV
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'lvlz8' 'OfficialMonstaX' 'BTOBofficial' 'RedVelvet' 'JYPETWICE' 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, Online Community, JTBC)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호